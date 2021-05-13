trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $2.40 to $2.60. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. trivago traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.62. 38,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,902,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

