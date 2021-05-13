Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,740,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Amgen stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.25. 48,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.