Madden Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6,876.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

SDOG traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,520. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34.

