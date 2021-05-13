iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 126,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,377. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

