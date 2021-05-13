Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Position Boosted by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust comprises 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $37,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 13,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,131.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. Research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

