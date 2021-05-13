Aew Capital Management L P Makes New Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 297,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.14% of Paramount Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 865,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 208,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,624,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,715,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 13,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,240. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

