Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New Investment in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of TAIL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 593,137 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.