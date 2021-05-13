Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New Investment in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of TAIL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 593,137 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

