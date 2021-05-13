Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OACB. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000.

OACB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,612. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

