89,000 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,886,000. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.85. 3,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.87 and a 200-day moving average of $270.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 176.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

