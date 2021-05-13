Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $38.56. 296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,767. The company has a market cap of $810.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.