Vicus Capital Decreases Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.08. 22,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,565. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

