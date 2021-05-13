MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $222,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $622.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $637.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.41. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $283.31 and a 1 year high of $675.65. The company has a market capitalization of $261.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

