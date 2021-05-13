Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 11,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 326,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

