DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Increased to $19.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 1,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2719 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.