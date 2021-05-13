Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New $2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.18.

Shares of TOLWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

