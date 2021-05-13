Scotiabank Increases Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to $58.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Dye & Durham in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham stock remained flat at $$31.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.