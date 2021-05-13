Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of FINGF traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533. Finning International has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

