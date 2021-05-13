Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 4,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.