Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 408 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $55,112.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $84,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22.

On Monday, April 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74.

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15.

ZEN traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.45. 1,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

