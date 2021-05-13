Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 408 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $55,112.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $84,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22.
- On Monday, April 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74.
- On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15.
ZEN traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.45. 1,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $166.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
