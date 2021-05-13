Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Shares of ALIZY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.47. 81,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,492. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Allianz alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.