Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 48,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kirin has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.50.

KNBWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

