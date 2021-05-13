Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMRX. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.21.

CMRX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 5,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,429. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $694.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.