FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.08. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -577.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FAT Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

