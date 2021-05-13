Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Up to $41.49

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.49, but opened at $43.43. Canada Goose shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 84,650 shares.
GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.34.
The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.
About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.
