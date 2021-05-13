Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Up to $41.49

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.49, but opened at $43.43. Canada Goose shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 84,650 shares.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $24,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

