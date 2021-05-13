Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $228,720,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $18,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

