Nexo Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00007246 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nexo has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $14.18 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00087571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.78 or 0.01063395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00069311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00112895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.