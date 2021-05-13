Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 8,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 427,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
