Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 8,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 427,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Natura &Co by 620.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 572,697 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,781,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Natura &Co by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 477,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

