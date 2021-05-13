Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

