Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

