Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDRBF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. NIBE Industrier AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

