Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price to $76.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.19.

TCNNF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. 312,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,200. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

