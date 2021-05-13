Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.85 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

Fox Factory stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average is $119.90. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.17.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.