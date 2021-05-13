Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock valued at $139,753,711. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

