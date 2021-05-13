Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $3,912,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $4,329,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $30,289,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $489.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

