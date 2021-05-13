Robeco Schweiz AG Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $181,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.62. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

