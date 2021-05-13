Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,214 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 219,768 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.28 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

