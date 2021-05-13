Retirement Group LLC Grows Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 1,136.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913.

NYSE:U opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.