Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target at $38.46

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

