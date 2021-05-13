Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CF Industries by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE:CF opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

