Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,235.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,951.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

