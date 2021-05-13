The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Kroger reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.