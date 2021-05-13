The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Kroger reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

