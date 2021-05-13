InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Now Covered by Analysts at Erste Group

Erste Group started coverage on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,748. InPost has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $10.85.
InPost Company Profile
