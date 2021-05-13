Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 390 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 390 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $12,433.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,725.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,399. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,312,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

