Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$48.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

