Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$48.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

