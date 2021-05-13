Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $291.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company expects revenue growth to lag despite improving sales environment due to its subscription model in fiscal 2022. Lower revenues from Vault solution are expected to hurt top-line growth. Moreover, Autodesk expects majority of free cash flow to be generated in the second-half of the year, which adds uncertainty to growth prospects. Nevertheless, portfolio strength is helping Autodesk counter competition and win customers. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 solution and success of the maintenance to subscription program are key catalysts. Higher demand for cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites is expected to drive top line growth. Moreover, the recently completed Innovyze acquisition positions Autodesk as a technology leader in end-to-end water infrastructure solutions.”

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a sell rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.23.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.30. 8,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.