Colliers Securities Weighs in on IntriCon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IntriCon in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of IIN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.04 million, a PE ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.