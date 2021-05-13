First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO David D. Brown Acquires 750 Shares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO David D. Brown bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.80. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

