Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 753,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.70% of Genpact worth $296,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Genpact by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

