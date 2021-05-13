Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,988,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,175 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $320,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15,782.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 137,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 136,674 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,701,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $33.27. 12,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,434. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.