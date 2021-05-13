MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,000.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $22,000.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.57 or 0.00577958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00232108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.31 or 0.01112351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $616.39 or 0.01230281 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

