Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given New £108 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

SPX traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) on Thursday, hitting £118.15 ($154.36). The company had a trading volume of 22,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £118.82 and a 200-day moving average price of £114.87. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a 12-month high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

